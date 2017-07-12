Boy reels in lost purse 25 years later and actually knows the owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, SC - An 11-year-old boy was disappointed when he realized what he thought was a fish, was nothing of the sort.

His mood changed when he learned it was a long-lost treasure.

Brodie Brooks was fishing with relative Ben Myers when he found a purse on the end of his hook and it just so happened, they knew the owner.

"I see it's a purse and I say, 'man, you ain't caught a fish, it's a treasure!' And then I seen it and I thought, 'wow, I know exactly who this is,'" Myers told WHNS.

Now April Bolt has her purse back, decades after she lost it, thanks to Brooks and Myers who made the lucky cast.

"I was devastated, I was crying because I knew it was going to be a lot of work trying to cancel all my credit cards, my license," April Bolt said. "The main thing was my little boy was 15 months old and all his pictures were in there."

Bolt said she left her purse in a boat while she and her husband went to dinner back in 1992 and when they returned it was gone.

Brooks and Myers were recently fishing in the same lake, now 25 years later, and reeled in her bag.

They opened the purse, realized they actually knew the owner and returned it, complete with priceless family photos still inside.