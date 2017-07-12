Avocado, Egg and Tomato Toast

Posted 12:22 pm, July 12, 2017, by and

4 eggs

4 slices whole grain bread

2 avocados, seed and skin removed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup loosely packed spinach leaves, chopped

4 tomato slices

4-6 fresh basil leaves

Low-sodium hot sauce (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Bring a large skillet up to medium heat. Coat with non-stick cooking spray. Cook eggs over easy or desired way of serving. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper.

Toast bread slices. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mash avocado. Add lemon juice, no salt seasoning and pepper.

To plate, spread the avocado on the bottom of each piece of toast. Top with some of the spinach, one tomato slice, then an egg. Tear basil on top of egg. Serve immediately with hot sauce, if using.

Note: Scrambled egg whites can be substituted instead of the whole egg.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

  • Recipes

    Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Salad

  • Recipes

    Italian Style Lean Meatloaf

  • Recipes

    Chicken Cilantro Lime Pasta Salad

  • Recipes

    Black Bean and Tomato Dip

  • Recipes

    Buffalo Chicken Salad

  • The Place

    Recipe: The perfect backyard BBQ with New York Steak, Corn Salsa, and Potato Salad

  • Recipes

    Lobster Eggs Benedict

  • Recipes

    Tuna Nicoise Lettuce Cups

  • Recipes

    Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wraps

  • Recipes

    Chicken Meatballs with an Asian Sauce

  • Recipes

    Turkey Sausage Saute

  • Recipes

    Mexican Black Bean Burgers

  • Recipes

    Salmon over Crunchy Slaw