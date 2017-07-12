Avocado, Egg and Tomato Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 eggs

4 slices whole grain bread

2 avocados, seed and skin removed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup loosely packed spinach leaves, chopped

4 tomato slices

4-6 fresh basil leaves

Low-sodium hot sauce (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Bring a large skillet up to medium heat. Coat with non-stick cooking spray. Cook eggs over easy or desired way of serving. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper.

Toast bread slices. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mash avocado. Add lemon juice, no salt seasoning and pepper.

To plate, spread the avocado on the bottom of each piece of toast. Top with some of the spinach, one tomato slice, then an egg. Tear basil on top of egg. Serve immediately with hot sauce, if using.

Note: Scrambled egg whites can be substituted instead of the whole egg.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute