Police arrest woman who tried to hit officer in Salt Lake County chase

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A woman accused of trying to ram a police car head-on during a chase through the Salt Lake Valley is now in custody.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Rachel Powell just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the chase started in West Valley City with reports of a car stolen out of Murray at about 5 a.m.

Officers tried to pull over the car but the suspect didn’t stop.

Police said Powell tried to hit the police car, missed and then led offiers on a chase through the Salt Lake Valley.

The Utah Highway Patrol spiked her tires at 4100 S. but that didn’t stop Powell.

Traffic cameras captured her car driving down I-15 all the way to 72nd S. in Midvale where officers performed a PIT maneuver.

The suspect also took out a crossing arm at a TRAX station during the chase.

Crews working to make repairs.

Early morning pursuit ends with suspect heading to jail and stolen veh headed to repair shop. pic.twitter.com/sF8cTAcQNs — Brian Lohrke (@LtLohrke) July 11, 2017