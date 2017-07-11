× Man arrested after threatening homeowners with a knife

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A man is behind bars this morning after threatening people with a knife before breaking into their home.

Police say they got a call around 10 p.m. on Monday night to report a man who was waving a knife near 300 East and 600 South.

When officers arrived they found out that the man chased a family out of their home at knife point before barricading himself inside.

Officers ended up surrounding the apartment and doing some negotiating to get the suspect to surrender.

Lt. Cracroft with Salt Lake City Police says they considered calling in the SWAT team at one point.

Officers think the suspect was either on drugs or suffering from a mental issue.

Police say he will most likely face aggravated burglary charges.

People living in nearby apartments were evacuated from their homes to reduce the risk of them getting hurt.