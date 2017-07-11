Britt visited the West Valley City Fire Department to learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency. For more tips go here.
Do you know how to use the fire extinguisher in your house in case of an emergency?
-
Abandoned West Valley duplex heavily damaged in fire
-
Fire crews put out flames at West Valley home
-
Large house fire in West Valley City; smoke visible across valley
-
Couple displaced after house fire in West Valley City
-
Utah woman accused of setting fire that killed her mom dies
-
-
3 Things you need to know about using fireworks
-
Woman killed in West Valley house fire intentionally started blaze
-
Link: CodeRed emergency alert system for West Valley City
-
A new app could save lives in Utah County
-
Crews battle blaze at firefighter’s home in Lehi
-
-
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in West Valley City as homicide case
-
Police locate vehicle used in hit-and-run homicide in West Valley City
-
Brian Head Fire grows to nearly 1,000 acres; one home destroyed