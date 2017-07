CENTERVILLE, Utah — A crash forced Utah Highway Patrol officials to close the right three lanes of I-15 during the afternoon rush hour Monday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the crash, which happened near mile post 319 (Parrish Ln.), at 4:21 p.m. The resulting traffic jam extended to Center St. in North Salt Lake.

UDOT reported at 5:30 that the crash scene is clear.