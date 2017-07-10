Peanut Butter, Honey and Oats Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup milk

3 cups quick-cook oats

1 1/2 cups semisweet white, chocolate or peanut butter chips

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a medium saucepan up to medium heat, add the peanut butter, honey and milk. Stir until well combined. Turn off the heat. Stir in the oats, chips, vanilla extract and salt. Combine until chips are melted.

Pour mixture into a greased 8x8 glass pan prepared pan and let cool slightly. Cover; refrigerate for at least an hour.