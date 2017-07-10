Kanab cleans up after thunderstorms bring flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANAB, Utah - People in the city of Kanab are cleaning up after nearly two inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Kane County Sunday night because of a large thunderstorm moving through.

Video and photos from from Fox 13 viewers Nick Smith and Dave Owens of Kanab show the flooding and standing water covering the roads.

The flooding forced police to close Highway 89 for a short time.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office had volunteers working through the night filling sandbags.

Officials reported damage but the extent has not been confirmed.