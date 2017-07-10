Inside the skydiving experience at Skydive Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, UTAH— Most people wouldn’t consider skydiving an extreme sport, but Skydive Utah insists, “It is!”

Skydiving requires training, skill, and practice just like every other sport. There are also many different varieties of skydiving.

Your first time skydiving is called ‘Tandem.’ You’ll then be matched with a very experienced instructor and hop on the next available plane load. You and your instructor will jump out from the aircraft from 13,999 ft. above ground, free falling for one minute before a parachute is deployed.

Should you fall in love with the sport, which co-owners Marc & Mike say is very common, you can then apply for their training program to skydive solo.

SkyDive Utah has also teamed up with "Shred the Gnar" for a big event the last weekend of July. It will feature $50 off for first time jumpers and plenty of food trucks. For more information, check out their website at SkydiveUtah.com