3 Budget Road Trips in Utah

Emily Moench with Visit Utah tells us about three road trips that won't break the bank. For more information, go here.
Dinosaur Land/ Vernal
Stay: Microtel Hotel - $72 includes breakfast, pool
Play: Dinosaur National Monument - Wall of Bones, river trips
Red Fleet State Park - Stand Up Paddle or Kayak to Dinosaur tracks - also teepees
$30/night
Eat: Tacos El Gordo
Escalante
Stay: Circle D Hotel - $90 OR new Escalante Yurts
Play: Right on Scenic Byway 12,
Slot Canyons - Spooky Gulch and Peekaboo
Escalante Petrified Forest State Park - stand up paddling, so nice to have water there
Anasazi State Park Museum
Kodachrome Basin State Park - horseback riding
Eat: Escalante Outfitters - pizza
Kanab
Stay: Redrock Country Inn - $100 includes breakfast
Play: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park - sand boarding
Best Friends Animal Sanctuary
Zion National Park
Eat: Peekaboo Canyon Woodfired Pizza