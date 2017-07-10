3 Budget Road Trips in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Moench with Visit Utah tells us about three road trips that won't break the bank. For more information, go here.

Dinosaur Land/ Vernal

Stay: Microtel Hotel - $72 includes breakfast, pool

Play: Dinosaur National Monument - Wall of Bones, river trips

Red Fleet State Park - Stand Up Paddle or Kayak to Dinosaur tracks - also teepees

$30/night

Eat: Tacos El Gordo

Escalante

Stay: Circle D Hotel - $90 OR new Escalante Yurts

Play: Right on Scenic Byway 12,

Slot Canyons - Spooky Gulch and Peekaboo

Escalante Petrified Forest State Park - stand up paddling, so nice to have water there

Anasazi State Park Museum

Kodachrome Basin State Park - horseback riding

Eat: Escalante Outfitters - pizza

Kanab

Stay: Redrock Country Inn - $100 includes breakfast

Play: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park - sand boarding

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Zion National Park

Eat: Peekaboo Canyon Woodfired Pizza