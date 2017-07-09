× “Reckless burning” led to a Hooper grass fire that threatened buildings

HOOPER, Utah – Illegal burning resulted in a grass fire that spread to around a half an acre wide on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Weber Fire District, illegal burning of old lumber and other materials in Hooper, Utah, got out of control prompting a response from Weber Fire Department, Clinton Fire and Roy City Fire departments.

The call came in around 8:12 pm when fire crews say they learned a fire had been left unattended and had begun to spread.

Crews contained the fire to the property and away from the dry grain fields nearby, says the Weber Fire Facebook post. The fire reportedly reached approximately a half acre in size and kept crews busy for several hours.