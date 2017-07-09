Golfers compete in Bountiful to raise funds in fight to cure Type 1 diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Amateurs and professionals took their best shots this weekend to raise money in the fight to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Rockwell Time, Inc. hosted the Rockwell Blast for the World Long Drive event at Lakeside Golf Course in Bountiful Friday and Saturday to assist the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“It’s a fantastic weekend in competition,” said Johnny Riche, owner of Rockwell Time, Inc. “Some of the best long drivers in the world smashing the long ball. If you’ve never seen it live, this ain’t your grandpa’s golf: This is something different.”

Traditional golf takes the backseat in this competition as golfers from all around the world are teaming up with the JDRF. The non-profit group works to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

“We’re all about fundraising,” Riche said. “Ninety-nine percent of the money raised goes toward the cause, so whatever you can do helps. We stepped in and we're doing our best to raise the money.”

The tournament brings together teams made up of three amateur golfers and one pro long driver. Those who qualify can advance to the world long drive championship in September.

“It’s an event that we put on each and every year,” Riche said. “We bring the biggest and the baddest long drivers in the country here to Lakeside Golf Course to compete.”

Organizers hoped to raise at least $12,000 over the weekend to help a cause that many with the disease are already fighting for.

“Some days it really does suck, but, other than that, I thinking having Type 1 has really helped shape who I am,” said Sydney, who serves a youth ambassador for JDRF.

Sydney is one of two people in the state heading to this year's JDRF Children's Congress.

“I get to go up to Washington DC and talk to congressmen, to our congressmen, about why they should fund and help raise money for Type 1 diabetes research,” Sydney said.

She said events like these are part of what makes her stand out.

“I know that I would not be the leader I am today if I didn’t have this disease,” she said.

Fox 13 News is a partner with the JDRF, and you can help us find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. A pair of fundraising walks are scheduled for September in Provo and Salt Lake City, click here for details.