Man flown to hospital after teen daughter reports accidental shooting near Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man was flown to a hospital Saturday after his 13-year-old daughter called police to report an accidental shooting during an outing near a shooting range in Heber City.

Chief Deputy Jared Rigby of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around noon from the teen girl, who said her father, 51, had been accidentally shot.

The teen reported the bullet was a .22-caliber, but Rigby was not certain if the firearm was a handgun or a rifle. The two were out shooting together in an area south of the Big Hollow Shooting Range near Heber City but not within the range itself.

Rigby said the 51-year-old man was able to drive himself to the entrance of the nearby shooting range, where he met an ambulance that took him to Heber City Medical Center. From there the man was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City. The bullet struck the man in the stomach area, but specific details about his condition were unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident but say it was reported as an accidental shooting. No further details regarding the sequence of events leading up the shooting were immediately available. The parties involved have not been identified.