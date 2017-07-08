× Enoch City enacts restrictions on outdoor watering due to unusually high use

ENOCH, Utah– The Heber City Council voted unanimously Friday to ban outdoor watering on two pairs of days in July due to unusually high water use in recent weeks.

According to the ordinance, residents are restricted from doing landscaping irrigation from 8 a.m. July 9 through 11:59 p.m. July 10, and the restriction returns again at 8 a.m. July 16 through 11:59 p.m. July 17.

Those who do not comply could be cited and fined $50 per incident, however there is an exception for any newly planted lawns that went in during the last two weeks and another that allows for “spot hand watering in water-stressed gardens.”

The resolution was passed during a special City Council session held Friday, and all five members of the council voted yes before Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut signed the resolution.

St. George News reports the city began seeing massive draws on their water system by residents shortly after the Brian Head Fire began, with about 3 million gallons of water going out every day. This has prevented the city from refilling their wells to maximum capacity.

Last month the council restricted outdoor water usage to the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.