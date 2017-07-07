Suspect in Sandy burglaries caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Police need your help tracking down a suspect captured on surveillance cameras during a burglary.

After visiting the Sego Lily Drive home in Sandy multiple times, he finally burglarized the residence. The homeowners' daughter told Fox 13 she is worried he will come back if he is not caught.

Jamie Kilgore's parents have been dealing with the suspect since February. Police said the first time, the man stole a chainsaw from the garage. The second time, in March, he snooped around while Kilgore's father was home.

The dog barked and spooked the suspect, who took off, but not before he was caught on their new garage surveillance video. This, however, did not stop him from coming back on July 4 when Kilgore's parents were out of town.

“He went upstairs," Kilgore said. "He stole all of my mom’s jewelry. He stole all my dad’s: his wedding band, his watches.

He also allegedly stole a TV, some speakers, an iPad and one very important family heirloom: Kilgore's great grandmother's ring, which they had made into a necklace to treasure forever.

“They could care less about the TV," Kilgore said of her parents. "It’s the family heirloom that means the most.”

Police said they do have a person of interest in the case after other police departments got their eyes on the surveillance video.

“He has very distinct eyebrows, bridge of the nose, something that people can focus on. Looks like he has some type of U of U hat on in the video, also," explained Sergeant Jason Nielsen with Sandy Police.

Apparently, the person of interest has a history of burglaries. Police have not yet confirmed if this person and the suspect in the surveillance video are the same person. Meanwhile, Kilgore and her neighbors wonder if police have finally caught the guy who has broken into a number of their homes.

“As I was walking up and down the streets the other day passing out flyers, I’ve heard a lot of stories about people who have had similar things where they’ve left their garage open and they come out, and something’s gone,” Kilgore said.

Nielsen said the Sandy Police Department responded to and investigated between 500 and 600 residential burglaries in 2016, and 2017 was par for the course.

Kilgore said she is worried because this criminal does not seem to care about a police presence; her parents' neighbor is a Sandy Police Officer and his police car was in the driveway at the time of the break in.

To Kilgore, she said that's, "why it’s even more important to catch this guy.”

Police said even "safe" neighborhoods are not necessarily safe from burglaries. Nielsen suggested locking doors, windows, and especially shutting garage doors, even if you are home.