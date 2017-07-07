Police identify woman found dead in car at bottom of 300-foot ravine in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — Authorities have identified a woman who was found deceased at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in southern Utah, and the woman’s dog survived the crash and will be reunited with the victim’s family.

The woman was found Thursday morning after another motorist saw a damaged street sign, stopped to investigate, and spotted a severely damaged car at the bottom of a ravine.

Friday, police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Danyell Renee Simmons of Washington County.

Lt. David Crouse with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in an email that they are still investigating to determine what caused Simmons’ vehicle to leave the roadway before going off the ledge and plummeting an estimated 300 feet.

Officers were able to determine the car was in the ravine for less than 24 hours before it was found, but so far no further details are available.

Simmons’ dog survived the crash and was taken to the LaVerkin City Animal Shelter. Police say Simmons’ family have made arrangements to pick up the dog.

