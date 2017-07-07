Healthy eating with the new Corelife Eatery

Corelife Eatery is a place where you can go to eat out, without ruining your healthy diet. They focus on serving food that is real and fresh. You can find the new location in American Fork at 197 NW State Street. You can go here for more information.
