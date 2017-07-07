Coffee not cutting it? Coco Loko ‘snorting chocolate’ is now a thing

If coffee just isn’t cutting it anymore, this “snorting chocolate” might be for you.

The chocolate powder, Coco Loko, is now available in the US and yes, you actually snort it.

The Washington Post says Orlando-based company Legal Lean created the “drug-free way to get a buzz.”

The report states the cacao powder is mixed with ingredients found in energy drinks including gingko biloba, taurine and guarana.

Legal Lean founder, 29-year-old Nick Anderson, told the Washington Post it gives you a quick energy kick that lasts about an hour.

Anderson said it took him $10,000 and two months to come up with the mixture.

The product is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration at this time.

Health officials are urging caution when using it.

Coco Loko is sold in containers with 10 servings for about $25.