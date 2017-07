Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a new trend in town that is taking ax throwing to the next level. At Social Axe, you'll experience the primal thrill of throwing axes at targets while challenging your friends to see who will be the throwing champ. The new trend has taken off in Ogden and is becoming popular with all ages. The crew at Social Axe promise they can help any newcomers hit the target in less than 10 throws!

Social Axe Throwing

2236 Washington Blvd

Ogden, UT 84401