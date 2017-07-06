Preview the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s new ‘Science Learning Campus’

DRAPER, Utah — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has released renderings showing its plans for its new “Science Learning Campus” expansion.

The new facility will feature a five-story rain forest habitat and endangered species conservation center, animal exhibits, interactive science exhibits, high-tech research laboratories and state-of-the-art classrooms for the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We’ll really become a robust learning experience and something that kids can get excited about science and learning and pursuing those careers,” said Brent Anderson, founder and CEO of The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

The expansion will be built on the nine acre lot directly south of the aquarium and will connect to the existing facility via an enclosed breezeway.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in fall 2018 and they hope to have it open to the public in 2020.

