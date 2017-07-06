IRS building in Ogden evacuated over suspicious package
OGDEN, Utah — Officials from the Department of Homeland Security are investigating a report of a suspicious package sent to an IRS building in Ogden.
A representative for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the building, at 1973 N Rulon White Blvd., was evacuated Thursday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said they first received a report of the suspicious package at 7:43 a.m.
41.293024 -112.012425