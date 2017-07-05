Utah man hits slopes to celebrate 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's becoming more and more common for folks to live beyond 100, but one Utah man is celebrating a century of life by hitting the slopes.

According to a press release, George Jedenoff has been skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon every year since 1960.

"And they say, 'Well, we have bowling,' and I said 'oh', and 'We have a lot of bridge tournaments'; I said 'oh.' And they said, 'A lot of people ski', and I said, 'Gosh, that sounds pretty good to me," Jedenoff said of his introduction to Utah and the sport.

Jedenoff hoped to make some turns to celebrate his 100th, and Snowbird Resort helped make that happen. While the resort was not open to the public Wednesday, teams groomed a patch of snow for the special celebration.

“I can’t thank Ski Utah or Snowbird Resort enough today for allowing me this opportunity,” George Jedenoff said in a press release. “Alta and Snowbird have been an important part of my life and to be up here making turns on this momentous occasion is a dream.”

Jedenoff learned to ski at the age of 43 and says it's "the best decision he has ever made." He connected with Ski Utah in 2013 and has produced videos for them every year since.

“George is the definition of what all skiers aspire to be,” stated Nathan Rafferty, CEO/President of Ski Utah. “His never-give-up attitude, commitment to the sport, and love of The Greatest Snow on Earth is why we are thrilled to help celebrate in this major milestone.”