The internet has a few questions about the design of this pool float

People have a lot of questions about a pool float being sold by retailers across the country.
Questions like, “Was one single woman consulted about this?”
But just about everyone else seems to think it looks like a giant panty liner.
“The Aquaria Pasadena pool float has got the same shape as a pad. It’s light blue, just like the fake period blood everyone uses in adverts for tampons. It’s quilted for your comfort,” a reporter for Metro wrote.
The comments on Twitter are enough to pull anyone out of a cranky mood.
“What’s the absorbency level on this thing?” @fanmomaf asked.
“If you don’t want to lose this on the pool deck, just pull off the adhesive strip on the back and attach it to your chair!” @bmmcgar suggested.
“I’ll wear my red swimsuit to complete the cosplay,” @wordblender wrote.
“Has someone made the surfing the crimson wave joke yet?” @elephantista asked.
“I suppose the Management just went with the flow,” @val_kudirka joked.
“Alternative theory – it was designed by a woman who was sick of the men in her family stealing all the pool float,” @verysimple responded.
The Pasadena Pool Float has been around for at least a few years, but we’re not really surprised that we haven’t seen any being used in real life.
In addition to the conversation-sparking design, they’re also pretty expensive. We found prices ranging from $79 to $109 at Amazon, Sam’s Club and Sears.
This article originally appeared on KDVR.com.