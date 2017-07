Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, Utah -- SheShreds is a company founded to celebrate women doing extraordinary things.

They bring together women from all over the country, who compete in different sports, to support and encourage one another like no one else can.

Friday, Fox 13’s Rebecca Cade caught up with a couple of the SheShreds ambassadors who are training in their summer sports for upcoming competitions. Three sports were featured: wakesurfing, wake skating, and wakeboarding.

