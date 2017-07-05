× Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lehi Wednesday.

Lt. Swenson of the Lehi Police Department says they were called to the scene of the crash in the area Thanksgiving Way and Ashton Boulevard around 4:50 p.m.

Swenson said a man riding a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ashton Boulevard when another vehicle made a left turn in front of him. The motorcyclist applied the brakes to avoid impact, and police say the brakes locked up and the man laid the motorycle down.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries.

Swenson said the vehicle turning left managed to clear the intersection, and the two vehicles did not actually collide. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

A crash team is investigating, and at this point police are not sure who is at fault for the deadly crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of his family.