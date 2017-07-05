× Man arrested in Summit Co. kidnapping

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Summit County.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home early Monday morning after receiving a report of kidnapping.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, escaped from a Summit County home and called 911, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. The victim told investigators she had been tied up, duct-taped and assaulted for three days.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical assessment. Jason Stone was taken into custody without incident.

Stone faces four felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, witness tampering and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at Summit County Jail on $100,000, cash-only bail.