Brush fire threatens homes in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A brush fire is threatening homes in St. George Wednesday.

St. George News reports the fire is in the area of North Roadrunner Drive and North Falcon Drive, and they first reported the fire just after 4 p.m.

Homes are threatened in the area and firefighters have begun evacuations, though it is unclear how many homes are affected. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as is an estimate on size.

