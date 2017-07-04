× Utah woman pleads guilty, mentally ill in son’s death

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah woman accused of killing her two-year-old son entered a plea of guilty with a mental illness Monday in First Judicial District Court.

Heidi Rutchey, 46, was arrested in October 2013, about seven weeks after her son, Eli, was found dead in their River Heights apartment. Forensic tests showed the boy had died of suffocation at least one week before his body his found.

Rutchey is charged with child abuse homicide, which has been amended from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony. She has been scheduled for sentencing on August 14 at 9 a.m.

