Utahns face the steepest slip’n slide in the nation

PARK CITY, Utah - If you are looking to cool down but get your adrenaline levels up the Utah Olympic Park has the answer for you.

It's called slip and soar, red, white and fire - a thrill that gives you a glimpse into the rush Olympians get and is the steepest slip’n slide in the nation. The slide is at the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool.

“It was intense my heart is racing and exhilarating all at once,” said Patricia Finnerty of Salt Lake City.

The Utah Olympic Park puts on this event to get the public involved.

“It's fun to see how people react flying through the air and they've never been in the air before,” said Kole Nordman, Marketing Manager, Utah Olympic Park.

Hundreds dared to slide though many sat on the side lines.

Slip ‘n Soar is only open to the public three days a year. This is the second event there’s one more left and you can find info here.