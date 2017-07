× Legacy Parkway closed due to fatal officer-involved shooting

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Both directions of Legacy Parkway are closed from Parrish Ln. in Centerville to Glover Ln. in Farmington due to a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police were involved in a car chase in the area just before the closure.

It’s unclear when the road might reopen.

