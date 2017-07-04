× Gordon Hayward will join Boston Celtics, says ESPN’s Chris Haynes

SALT LAKE CITY — Citing “league sources,” ESPN reporter Chris Haynes said NBA free agent Gordon Hayward is leaving Utah in favor of Boston.

“Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN,” Haynes wrote on Twitter.

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said a decision hasn’t been made.

“Gordon Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: ‘Gordon hasn’t made a decision yet. We are still working through it.’,” Wojnarowski, an “ESPN NBA Insider, wrote.

Hayward, 27, joined the Utah Jazz in 2010 and went on to become an NBA All-Star.