Gordon Hayward confirms his move to the Boston Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – Basketball all-star Gordon Hayward has officially announced his departure from the Utah Jazz.

According to the statement from Hayward, he met with Miami, Boston and Utah claiming, “They couldn’t have been more impressive. Each meeting left me convinced that the team I’d just met with was the right fit.”

But after long days of deliberation he has finally determined, “After seven years in Utah, I have decided to join the Boston Celtics.”

According to Hayward the driving force behind the team change, besides Boston city’s “winning culture” and the “amazing potential of this current Celtics roster, as a team” was his long time relationship with Coach Stevens.

Coach Stevens is the Boston Celtics’ current head coach but served as the head coach at Butler University when Hayward played there.

“Coach Stevens was so great about it, all of it. He helped me lay out my options, and talked it through from both sides … but in the end, when I needed it, he also gave me my space… I declared for the draft, and got drafted, and started my new NBA life in Utah. But it always meant a lot to me, to know how, in that moment, even with our lives at this strange crossroads together, Coach Stevens was someone I could count on.”

Hayward says what made the decision for him wasn’t the relationship they had built together off the court, but it was the unfinished business they started in Indiana, to win a championship.

Despite the move Hayward says he will always cherish the time he spent here in Salt Lake City.

“I just think about how far I’ve come during my time here. I’ve truly grown up in Salt Lake. I’ve become a man, and I’ve become a professional. I’ve gone from being a kid … to now having a wife and two kids. I’ve gone from having anxiety over leaving my family … to now having a family of my own. A lot has happened to me during my time here, and I honestly can’t think of any part of it that I haven’t cherished. This is a special place, and I know that the impression it’s made on me will long outlast the impression I’ve made on it.”

