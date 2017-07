Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond stopped by the FOX 13 Studio for an interview and recorded the following message for NBA free agent Gordon Hayward:

"Gordon Hayward, I'm Donny Osmond. I live in Utah. I don't know if you know who I am or my history, but I'm a big celebrity in Utah. And I'm not asking you, I'm telling you: stay in Utah, or you're gonna have me after you. Stay in Utah, buddy."

Tune in to Fox 13 Sunday at 9pm to watch 3 Questions with Bob Evans: Donny Osmond Edition