WEST YORKSHIRE, England — A garden shed explosion was caught on camera in England last month.

A British fire service released the video, which shows the dramatic moment the shed blew up and burst into flames.

It happened in early June in West Yorkshire. According to West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, the explosion was likely caused by a faulty fluorescent light fitting igniting gasoline vapors.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blast.