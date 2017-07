SPRINGVILLE, Utah – It might feel like one of the hottest days of the year, but one cat learned Tuesday morning that Hobble Creek is still running cold.

That didn’t stop Corporal Leatham with the Springville Police Department from jumping in and rescuing the freezing feline.

According to the video posted on Facebook, “Corporal Leatham stripped off his vest, duty belt, uniform top and boots” all for the chilly search and rescue operation.