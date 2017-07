× Victim in fatal Murray crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — Murray City Police have identified the Holladay woman who was killed in a crash that occurred around midnight.

Monica Long, 19, died in the single-vehicle crash, which police said occurred on Vine St. near 1400 E.

According to Kenny Bass, Murray PD, Long was traveling east on Vine St. when she swerved and hit a wall.

Police don’t know how fast she was going or what made her swerve.