New Utah State Fairpark stadium just in time for Days of ’47 Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah State Fairpark now has a stadium big enough to draw some of the biggest stars of the most Western sport of all.

The new Fairpark stadium is ready to host the Days of '47 Rodeo later in July.

The stadium seats over 10 thousand people with room for the livestock and soil specially prepared for the rodeo.

It took 17 million dollars to build. $13 million came from the State of Utah and Salt Lake County. The LDS Church chipped in $3 million. The rest came from other private sources.

Now that it's built, Fairpark executives have more than just rodeo in mind.

"We'll have concerts and motor sports events like monster truck and demolition derby," said Jeff Kooring, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Utah State Fairpark.