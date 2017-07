× Firefighters battle two-alarm house fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – Crews are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Millcreek, Utah.

Drivers and nearby residents began reporting seeing a pillar of black smoke around 4:35 pm today.

Fox 13 crews in the area say as of 5:20 pm the smoke has died down.

The cause and spread of the fire are still currently unknown.

Fox 13 crews are at the scene and will continue provide updates on its situation.