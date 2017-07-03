× Stranded boaters found safe on Flaming Gorge

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR – A group of boaters reported missing Sunday night have now been rescued.

A Colorado woman called Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office around 10:45 pm to report the missing group. According to a media release, she reported the group of boaters left Big Firehole earlier that day and hadn’t returned.

Deputies say their search began around 1:10 am and found the unoccupied boat grounded on the bank shortly after. The boat was located about seven miles north of the Big Firehole boat ramp along with footprints leading south, reported search parties.

The search continued through the night.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a boating party spotted the stranded group around 8 a.m., some two shoreline miles south of their grounded boat, and transported them to Big Firehole.

The rescuers were identified as Trevor Houser, Niobe Houser, Trevor Ashby, and Matt Angel, all of Castle Rock, Colorado.