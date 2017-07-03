Starting your own business? Salt Lake City has free tools to help you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have spent countless days dreaming about starting our own business. But where do you start on building your future business plan? We sat down with Lara Fritts the director of The Department of Economic Development for Salt Lake City to discuss how her department might be able to help you. She shares with us the many free tools the city offers to first time and seasoned entrepreneurs. If you would like to find out more about the Department of Economic Development for Salt Lake City click the link here.