NJ Gov. closes beaches to public, spends day at one, denies getting any sun

NEW JERSEY — On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered beaches across the Garden State closed — a reaction to the ongoing budget impasse in the state’s legislature.

Less than 48 hours later, photos from NJ Advance Media showed Christie sunning himself with his family Sunday at Island Beach State Park.

Later, at a press conference in Trenton, Christie was asked about staying at the beach while the beaches were shut down. “I didn’t get any sun today,” Christie responded.

When shown the pictures, a Christie spokesman responded: “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on.”