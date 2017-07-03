How to stay firework safe this summer holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The University of Utah Burn Center receives the most fireworks related injuries in July.

“In Utah, we battle the situation of having two large holidays that actually impact us with fireworks,” said burn center nurse manager, Brad Wiggins.

Wiggins said the small fireworks cause the most injuries to children.

Sparklers can reach up to 2,000 degrees- the same as a blow torch.

“Would you give your toddler a blow torch?” asked Wiggins. “Blow torches are around 2,000 degrees. Would you do that?”

He said at The U Burn Center his team treats 50 to 100 fireworks related injuries in July.

“I’ve seen people lose fingers from those types of injuries, require skin graph procedures and a lengthy hospital stay.”

The hospital released some Do’s and Don’ts for fireworks season, that include, always have a sober person lighting legal fireworks, have a bucket of water nearby, keep children at a safe distance and behind a barrier. Do not re-light a firework, allow children to hold fireworks, or point or throw fireworks at anyone.