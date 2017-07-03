Corn on the Cob with 2 Toppings

6 corn on the cob, husk and threads removed, cooked
Asian Style:
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 lime, juice
1/2 jalapeno pepper, diced
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
2 green onions, sliced thinly
In a saucepan up to medium heat, mix together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, honey, lime juice and jalapeno for 3-4 minutes; stir frequently. Pour mixture in a pie pan or a large plate with a lip. Coat corn on the cob in the mixture. Sprinkle each corn piece with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve immediately.
Mexican Style:
6 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup grated Queso Fresco cheese
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 limes, juice and zest
1/3 cup pepitas, toasted, chopped
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
In a saucepan up to medium heat, melt butter. Add cheese, chili powder, paprika, lime juice and zest. Cook for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently. Pour mixture in a pie pan or a large plate with a lip. Coat corn on the cob in the mixture. Sprinkle each corn piece with pepitas and cilantro.
Note: Pepitas are pumpkin seeds.