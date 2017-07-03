Corn on the Cob with 2 Toppings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6 corn on the cob, husk and threads removed, cooked

Asian Style:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 lime, juice

1/2 jalapeno pepper, diced

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

2 green onions, sliced thinly

In a saucepan up to medium heat, mix together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, honey, lime juice and jalapeno for 3-4 minutes; stir frequently. Pour mixture in a pie pan or a large plate with a lip. Coat corn on the cob in the mixture. Sprinkle each corn piece with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve immediately.

Mexican Style:

6 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup grated Queso Fresco cheese

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 limes, juice and zest

1/3 cup pepitas, toasted, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

In a saucepan up to medium heat, melt butter. Add cheese, chili powder, paprika, lime juice and zest. Cook for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently. Pour mixture in a pie pan or a large plate with a lip. Coat corn on the cob in the mixture. Sprinkle each corn piece with pepitas and cilantro.

Note: Pepitas are pumpkin seeds.