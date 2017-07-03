Clinton homes catch fire the day after Sunset Fire Department closes its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Utah - Multiple fire departments respond to Clinton home fires the day after Sunset Fire Department is shut down.

Layton, Weber, Syracuse and North Davis fire crews arrived to put out the blaze that some residents say Sunset Fire Dept. could have handled quicker.

Sunset Fire Department was closed after 61 years of service following a city council vote in May. The Sunset City Council decided to shutter the department in favor of services from North Davis Fire District.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it severely damaged one home and did lesser damage to another.

While the cause is unknown, firefighters believe the fire began in a garage. There were several small explosions as tires, propane tanks and the gas tanks of vehicles ignited.

The first home sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage. The other home had lesser damage from heat as well as some scorch marks.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters say the occupants of both homes are out of town, so no one was present when the fire began.