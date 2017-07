Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A tiny park in Salt Lake City offers an unusual, and refreshing, feature.

Artesian Well Park, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of 800 East and 500 South, has, as the name implies, an artesian well.

The natural water source was a delight to many of Salt Lake City’s first inhabitants, and it continues to be an attraction today. The park is managed by the city, and the water is safe to drink.