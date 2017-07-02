× One injured in shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting in Salt Lake City after a man was hit in the leg Sunday.

Lt. Justin Hudson of the Salt Lake City Police Department said they responded to the area of 600 South and 1200 West just before 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

“When we arrived, we found several shell casings in the middle of the street there,” Hudson said.

Officers also spotted a vehicle leaving the scene, and they found the victim inside that vehicle. Police say the 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed as being in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

“We don’t really understand why he got shot; he’s being semi-cooperative right now,” Hudson said of the victim. “We do know that it was not random… there was obviously something going on between these two people beforehand.”

Hudson said they have limited details about the suspect, who may be driving a small, white car.

“The victim hasn’t said anything about why or who it was,” Hudson said.