Brian Head Fire stretches over 65,000 acres; crews report 65% containment

SOUTHERN UTAH – The Brian Head Fire’s grows overnight as containment has continued to sky rocket.

Crews have now managed 65-percent control of the 65,377 acres blaze. According to fire authorities, a lot of the success they’ve had is thanks to good weekend weather they’ve seen.

In the past couple days containment has jumped from 20-percent on Friday to 65-percent two days later.

Crews report more than 1,800 personnel continue to fight the fire near Brian Head, Utah. They say the Sunday plan is to fight the blaze as it continues northeast, as well as reinforcing already contained areas.

According to the daily incident report, crews are expecting an increase in wind with gusts up to 25 mph. They say they hope some moisture will be seen leter this week causing a few afternoon showers.

Today will be the final shift for the Type 2 Incident Management Team, according to Utah wildfire authorities, which has been based out of Parowan since June 17th. According to fire authorities, Team members will return to their home units across Nevada, Idaho, and Utah.