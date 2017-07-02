× 3-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by car in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a car in Midvale Sunday.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department confirms the 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle, but specific details about the sequence of events leading up to the impact were not available.

Police stated the child suffered a head injury.

The crash occurred in the area of 990 West View Park Drive (Near 6970 South), and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 4:30 p.m.

