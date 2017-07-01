Woman in serious condition after falling 50 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman suffered a head injury and is listed in serious condition after falling an estimated 50 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said they were called to the Storm Mountain area just after 5 p.m. after a woman fell while rock climbing.

A woman in her 20s fell an estimated 50 feet while climbing with a group of friends. Patrol officers were able to reach the woman, but a heavy rescue team had to be brought in to bring the woman up the slope and to the road where an ambulance waited.

The ambulance took the woman to the mouth of the canyon, and from there she was flown to a hospital.

The woman was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma. She is listed in serous condition.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.