Olympians and young trainees make a splash in Park City

PARK CITY UTAH - We may be in the middle of a heat wave, but that doesn’t stop winter athletes from practicing their craft.

Up at the Utah Olympic Park, Olympians and hopeful future Olympians are training for some big jumps this winter.

An invitation-only aerial skiing tryout camp is currently underway, where people get a chance to see some potential future Olympians perform.

“When you go off a jump it’s just like straight off, you feel the breeze on you; and I was just starting to spin, and, um, I just love the feeling: it's amazing,” said Quinton Norton, who is participating in the camp.

The Olympic hopefuls are coached by two-time Olympian Jana Johnson, who says oftentimes when it comes to training a world-class athlete, the younger they start the better.

“So we just kind of work with them individually at that point and decide how much water ramp time they need to be able to do what they would like to do on snow this winter,” said Jana Johnson, Fly Freestyle Aerial head coach.

After the camp/tryout is over, athletes like Quinton can potentially earn a summer scholarship to train with the FLY Freestyle Aerial team.

